AUD/USD lost its traction in the early American session. US Dollar Index is edging higher toward mid-93.00s. Safe-haven flows seem to be helping USD gather strength. The AUD/USD pair rose to 0.7200 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops to five-day lows near 0.7150 on broad USD strength - October 13, 2020
- AUD/USD: Strong case for an early resumption of the core bull trend – Credit Suisse - October 13, 2020
- AUD/USD stages a solid comeback, re-takes 0.7200 ahead of US CPI - October 13, 2020