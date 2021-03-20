After staying relatively quiet around 0.7750 during the first half of the day, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction in the early American session and touched a two-day low of 0.7718. As of writing, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD drops to fresh two-day lows below 0.7720 on renewed USD strength - March 20, 2021
- AUD/USD remains well-supported amid dollar strength - March 19, 2021
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Aussie remains resilient to the dollar’s strength - March 19, 2021