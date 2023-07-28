AUD/USD drops to over a two-week low and is pressured by a combination of factors. The USD remains supported by Thursday’s upbeat macro data and a softer risk tone. The worsening US-China relations, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops to over two-week low, below 0.6700; confirms a breakdown through 200-day SMA - July 27, 2023
- AUD/USD drops to two-week low near 0.6700 ahead of Australia PPI, Retail Sales and Fed’s favorite inflation - July 27, 2023
- BTS’ Jungkook Tops Billboard Hot 100 With Solo Single ‘Seven’ - July 27, 2023