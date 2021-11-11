AUD/USD takes offers to refresh monthly low following the downbeat Aussie jobs report. Australia Employment Change marked slower improvement than forecast, Unemployment Rate jumped past expectations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops towards 0.7300 on surprisingly downbeat Australia employment data - November 10, 2021
- Aussie vs Kiwi: Which is better currency to own? AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/NZD - November 10, 2021
- AUD/USD flirts with monthly low under 0.7350, Aussie employment report eyed - November 10, 2021