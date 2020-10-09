AUD/USD eases back to 0.7150

AUD/USD rallied to a daily high of 0.7171 on Thursday. AUD boosted by upbeat Australia data. US Dollar Index is clawing higher ahead of the US session. The AUD/USD advanced to 0.7171 a daily high.
