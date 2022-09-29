AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s rebound from the two-year low around 0.6500 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair pares the biggest daily jump in three weeks amid the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD eases from 12-day-old resistance to 0.6500 ahead of Australia inflation, US GDP - September 28, 2022
- AUD/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory - September 28, 2022
- AUD/USD aims to extend recovery above 0.6530 as DXY plunges, US GDP eyed - September 28, 2022