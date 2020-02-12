EUR/USD is trading around 1.09, above the fresh four-month lows. Fed Chair Powell said the coronavirus outbreak may impact the US but also expressed optimism. The ECB’s Lagarde said the accommodative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD eases from weekly tops, still comfortable above 0.6700 mark - February 12, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBNZ Sets Bullish Tone; Drops Chance of Rate Cut This Year - February 12, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: AUDUSD in 3 Waves Correction - February 12, 2020