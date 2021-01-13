AUD/USD fails to extend Tuesday’s gains despite refreshing weekly high early in Asia. Aussie Job Vacancies eases to 23.9% in three months to November. Record high covid-led deaths in the US, China’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD eases towards 0.7750 as virus woes probe risk-on mood - January 12, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek a daily contiuation impulse from 4-hour support - January 12, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Keeps Recovering, Steeper Advance Likely Once Above 0.7770 - January 12, 2021