AUD/USD: easing from daily highs, short-term neutral

Aussie early advance contained by selling interest, but downside limited as long as above 0.7505. Little action ahead with Wall Street closed due to a local holiday. The AUD/USD peaked at 0.7580 early Asia, up on better market mood during the first session …
