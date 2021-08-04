AUD/USD holds onto pullback from three-week top, remains pressured of late. Comments from Fed Vice Chair Clarida, US Treasury Secretary Yellen renew tapering woes, US dollar strength. Aussie infection …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD edges lower past 0.7400 on USD rebound, coronavirus fears - August 4, 2021
- Jake Owen Accused Of Stealing No. 1 Hit ‘Made For You’ In New Lawsuit - August 4, 2021
- Duran Duran Reveal They Turned Down Collab With Michael Jackson - August 4, 2021