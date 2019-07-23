AUD/USD edges lower toward 0.70 on broad USD strength

US Dollar Index climbs to the highest level in more than a month. RBA’s Kent says they will adjust policy if needed to meet targets. Philly Fed’s Non-Manufacturing Index improves to 21.4 in June. …
