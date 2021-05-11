AUD/USD wobbles around 0.7830, showing no major reaction to China’s inflation figures during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair battles the risk-off mood as well as cautious sentiment ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: Edges lower towards 0.7800 on China’s mixed inflation data, Aussie budget eyed
AUD/USD wobbles around 0.7830, showing no major reaction to China’s inflation figures during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair battles the risk-off mood as well as cautious sentiment ahead …