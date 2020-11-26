AUD/USD consolidates at weekly highs in holiday thin markets. Central banks will be the next focus on the agenda for AUD/USD. Markets are quiet due to the Thanksgiving public holiday with equity and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD elevated around weekly highs with one eye on the Fed - November 26, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Reach Higher - November 26, 2020
- AUDUSD struggles at range’s ceiling; positive drive feeble - November 26, 2020