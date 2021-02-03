AUD/USD trades flat near 0.7612 versus 0.76 early Wednesday. Australia’s Building Permits surged by over 20% in December. The focus now shifts to the RBA Governor’s speech. AUD/USD has bounced from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD erases losses as Aussie Building Permits surge - February 2, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Trades At Its Lowest For The Year, Could Extend The Slide In The Near-Term - February 2, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish case gathers momentum below 0.7600 - February 2, 2021