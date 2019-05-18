While constrained to a wide range for the majority of the first quarter of 2019, recent price action in the Australian to US Dollar exchange rate saw the cross breach the lower-bound and key ($0.70) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Exchange Rate: “Looking Quite Bearish” As Rate Cut Bets Soar And Trade-War Weighs
While constrained to a wide range for the majority of the first quarter of 2019, recent price action in the Australian to US Dollar exchange rate saw the cross breach the lower-bound and key ($0.70) …