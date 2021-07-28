The AUD/USD pair rose to a daily high of 0.7376 during the Asian trading hours but lost its traction in the European session. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.25% on the day at 0.7340. Earlier in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD extends daily slide, trades below 0.7350 ahead of American session
The AUD/USD pair rose to a daily high of 0.7376 during the Asian trading hours but lost its traction in the European session. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.25% on the day at 0.7340. Earlier in …