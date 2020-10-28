AUD/USD dropped below 0.7100 ahead of the American session. US Dollar Index rose to highest level in nine days near 93.50. Wall Street’s main indexes look to open sharply lower on Wednesday. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows below 0.7100 - October 28, 2020
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD fades upbeat Australian Q3 CPI data led gains, retraces below 55-EMA - October 28, 2020
- AUD/USD analysis: Remains near 0.7150 - October 28, 2020