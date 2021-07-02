The US dollar strengthened through trade on Thursday, as leading domestic indicators suggest today’s non-farm payroll print will show strong growth across the labor market, as the US economy continues …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD extends downturn ahead of US labour market report
The US dollar strengthened through trade on Thursday, as leading domestic indicators suggest today’s non-farm payroll print will show strong growth across the labor market, as the US economy continues …