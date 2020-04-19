AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6350 as trade sentiment remains positive

AUD/USD registers a three-day winning streak. US President Trump’s push for economy re-start, clinical trials on Remdesivir offered the latest boost. Virus data from the US have been worrisome, …
