The Australian dollar continues to roll and has extended its rally on Tuesday. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6659, up 0.63% on the day. The Aussie has sparkled in June, surging 2.4% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Taylor Swift Announces Latin American ‘Eras Tour’ Dates - June 6, 2023
- AUD/USD trims a part of post-RBA gains to the highest level since mid-May - June 6, 2023
- AUD/USD extends gains after RBA surprise - June 6, 2023