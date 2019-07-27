The AUD/USD currency pair plunged this week to retest the current 5-week low of about 0.6909 from a 3-month high of about 0.7080. The currency pair has been relatively volatile recently as it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, Gold Price & More Charts for Next Week - July 26, 2019
- AUD/USD Extends Losses to Retest 5-Week Lows - July 26, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian dollar continues to look very negative - July 26, 2019