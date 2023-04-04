AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the biggest daily gain since January. Sour sentiment, light calendar and RBA’s pause to rate hike trajectory favor Aussie pair sellers. US-China, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends post-RBA loss to 0.6750 on firmer USD, US Factory Orders, Lowe’s speech eyed - April 4, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends weakness on RBA status quo, Governor Philip Lowe’s speech awaited - April 4, 2023
- AUD/USD drops below 0.6770 as RBA surprisingly keeps policy unchanged - April 4, 2023