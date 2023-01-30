AUD/USD has scaled to near 0.7115 after a recovery, despite solidifying cautionary market mood. The Fed might hike interest rates by 25 bps and keep them steady at 4.75-5.00% for the remaining year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.7100 despite cautious market mood - January 30, 2023
- Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Tests Key Resistance - January 30, 2023
- Trade AUD/USD and USD/CAD with central bank’s decisions [Video] - January 30, 2023