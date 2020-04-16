AUD/USD benefits from the recent recovery in risks. Gilead’s remdesivir is getting noticeable success in clinical trials. US dollar strength, risk-off dominated market mood earlier. China’s data, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends recovery beyond 0.6350 ahead of China data dump - April 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Neutral In The Short-Term Could Accelerate Its Slump Once Below 0.6265 - April 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Eyes turn to Chinese GDP - April 16, 2020