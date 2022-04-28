AUD/USD extends recovery from multi-month low, further beyond mid-0.7100s

AUD/USD rebounded swiftly from over a two-month low touched earlier this Thursday. RBA rate hike bets, the risk-on impulse extended support to the perceived riskier aussie. Modest USD pullback from …
