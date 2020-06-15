AUD/USD extends recovery moves above 0.6900 with eyes on RBA minutes

AUD/USD breaks the choppy range between 0.6900 and 0.6925. The pair earlier benefited from the Fed’s effort to restore investors’ confidence via corporate bond buying. Comments from the White House …
