Latest headlines surrounding the trade war help the AUD preserve its strength. US Dollar Index fails to recover above 99 after mixed labour market data. The unemployment rate in the United States (US) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends recovery to 0.6770 area, turns positive on the week - October 4, 2019
- AUD/USD: Is it going to continue its bullish impetus? - October 4, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weak NFP Likely to Lead to Test of .6783 to .6809 - October 4, 2019