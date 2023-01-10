The Australian dollar upturn continued through trade on Monday, extending beyond US$0.69 to mark fresh 5-month highs. Analysts largely ignored a downturn in domestic new building activity and instead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends upturn as USD sell off continues into new week - January 9, 2023
- Shania Twain Shares Video For New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ - January 9, 2023
- AUD/USD drops to near 0.6900 as risk-on eases, focus shifts to Fed Powell’s speech - January 9, 2023