The ongoing upside bias could motivate AUD/USD to strengthen to the 0.6950 region in the next few weeks, suggested UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. 24-hour view …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Extra gains now look at 0.6950 – UOB - January 9, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook: Break of key barriers signals further advance - January 9, 2023
- Australian Dollar Leaps Despite Weak Data as the US Dollar Slides. Higher AUD/USD? - January 9, 2023