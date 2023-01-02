AUD/USD is aiming to recapture the 0.6850 barrier as US Dollar Index has shifted into a bearish trajectory. Higher interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might impact the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD eyes 0.6850 as US Dollar Index faces selling pressure ahead of FOMC minutes - January 2, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls retreat from 0.6825-20 hurdle - January 1, 2023
- AUD/USD advances towards 0.6850 as focus shifts to Caixin Manufacturing PMI data - January 1, 2023