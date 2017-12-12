DXY extends correction from 3-week tops. Lifted on a big beat on Aus consumer confidence. Rebound in gold and oil prices underpins. US CPI, FOMC decision on tap. The AUD/USD pair extends its rebound from half-yearly lows into a fourth day today, on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD eyes 0.7600 on Aus data, weaker DXY, Fed in focus - December 12, 2017
- AUD/USD: bid on big beat consumer confidence, awaiting FOMC/CPI/Aussie jobs - December 12, 2017
- AUDUSD: Selling into rallies is still preferred - December 12, 2017