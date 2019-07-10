AUD is on the defensive, courtesy of weak domestic data. Australia’s consumer confidence has hit two-year lows. RBA’s rate cuts and Government’s tax cuts have failed to boost sentiment. The Aussie …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD eyes 61.8% Fib as Australian consumer confidence hits two-year low - July 9, 2019
- AUD/USD steadies near 0.6930, looks to close at 2-week lows - July 9, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: poised to challenge the 0.6900 level - July 9, 2019