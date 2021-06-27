AUD/USD is taking on the bear’s commitments is a significant correction. All eyes will be on the RBA 6 July meeting as the month draws towards a close. AUD/USD ended the day flat on Friday at 0.7586 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD eyes a 61.8% Fibo retracement and then lower - June 27, 2021
- Britney Spears Calls For End To ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship In Court Hearing - June 27, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Grinding higher, struggling with the 0.7600 threshold - June 27, 2021