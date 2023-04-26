AUD/USD licks its wounds at the lowest levels in six weeks. Mostly downbeat risk profile, mixed Aussie inflation clues weigh on AUD/USD price. Cautious mood before US GDP, First Republic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD eyes further downside as bears prod 0.6600 amid banking woes ahead of US Q1 GDP - April 26, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Another slide, testing levels under 0.6600 - April 26, 2023
- BUZZ-Replay-Dollar nears 2023 lows, EUR/USD sees fresh high, AUD/USD downside risks intact, bitcoin flirts with $30k - April 26, 2023