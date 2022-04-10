AUD/USD sees more downside to near 0.7400 on the Fed’s expectation of a tight interest rate decision. A preliminary estimate for the US CPI at 8.3% may further raise bets on Fed’s tightening policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD eyes three-week’s low at 0.7400 amid aggressive Fed’s tightening bets - April 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Could Attract New Buyers at .7413 – .7354 - April 10, 2022
- Carrie Underwood Announces New Album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ - April 10, 2022