AUD/USD finds nominal selling pressure near 0.6500 while more upside remains favored. Soft US core PCE inflation data dragged the 10-year US Treasury yields to 4.5%. The RBA is expected to keep …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD faces delicate resistance near 0.6500 as focus shifts to RBA policy - September 29, 2023
- Bruce Springsteen Postpones Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Recovery From Peptic Ulcer Disease - September 29, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook: Recovery accelerates on month/quarter end profit taking - September 29, 2023