AUD/USD traders’ focus shifts to next week’s data. In Australia, S&P Global PMIs are expected to remain unchanged. On the US front, Fed speakers, housing data, PMIs, durable goods orders, and Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD faces headwinds amid China’s economic woes, mixed Fed signals - August 18, 2023
- Madonna Announces Rescheduled ‘The Celebration Tour’ Dates After Health Scare - August 18, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Shows Volatility Yet Again - August 18, 2023