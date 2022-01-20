AUD/USD is retreating towards 0.7250, having hit a fresh four-day high of 0.7276 in the last hours. Resurgent US dollar demand across the board is hurting the commitment of the buyers, as the Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.7275 as US dollar recovers ground - January 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates below mid-0.7200s, not out of the woods yet - January 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Supported by Robust Jobs Data, China Rate Cuts - January 20, 2022