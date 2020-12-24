AUD/USD: Fades bounce off 0.7516 amid fresh risk-off, downbeat Aussie trade balance

Market sentiment stays sluggish amid Brexit, virus concerns, headlines from US recently add to the risk-off mood. China’s reaction to WTO comments will join the existing challenges to the risk.
