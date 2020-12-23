Market sentiment stays sluggish amid Brexit, virus concerns, headlines from US recently add to the risk-off mood. China’s reaction to WTO comments will join the existing challenges to the risk.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: Fades bounce off 0.7516 amid fresh risk-off mood - December 22, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Pressured By The Negative Market’s Sentiment - December 22, 2020
- AUD/USD: On the back foot towards 0.7500 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance - December 22, 2020