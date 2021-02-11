AUD/USD fails to refresh intraday high despite multiple attacks to 0.7725-26 during early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the Aussie pair respects the fresh tension surrounding US-China relations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: Fades bounce off intraday low as Biden-Xi keep old terms - February 10, 2021
- Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Key Levels Ahead of RBA - February 10, 2021
- AUD/USD ignores Australian Treasury Secretary’s upbeat comments on economy, stays under pressure - February 10, 2021