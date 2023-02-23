AUD/USD retreats towards multi-day bottom, eyes the biggest loss in three weeks. Strong US data bolstered hawkish Fed bets and weighed on the risk barometer pair. Hopes of US-China trade negotiations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD fades corrective bounce off seven-week low near 0.6800, US PCE Inflation eyed - February 23, 2023
- Ottawa’s RBC Bluesfest Reveals Star-Studded 2023 Lineup - February 23, 2023
- Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Remains Atop Billboard Hot 100 For Fifth Week - February 23, 2023