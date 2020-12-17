Aussie data cautious mood adds a barrier to the pair’s upside momentum that got a boost after the Federal Reserve’s dovish showdown. The Fed refrained from any policy change during the latest decision …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Fades upside momentum below 0.7600, eyes on Aussie employment - December 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continues To Consolidate Near This Year’s High At 0.7577 - December 16, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Reaction to NZ Quarterly GDP Sets the Early Tone for Kiwi - December 16, 2020