AUD/USD is struggling to shift its auction profile above 0.6900 as US Dollar Index has rebounded. The Australian Dollar failed to pick strength despite higher-than-anticipated Australian inflation and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD fails to sustain above 0.6900 as USD Index rebounds, US inflation eyed - January 10, 2023
- AUD/USD bulls cross 0.6900 on upbeat Australia inflation, Retail Sales data ahead of China CPI - January 10, 2023
- AUD/USD falters ahead of key US inflation update - January 10, 2023