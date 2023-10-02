The Aussie (AUD) is down 1.2% from Monday’s early high of 0.6445 and off of the day’s opening bids by around 65 pips. Market flows are broadly favoring the US Dollar (USD) as investors get spooked by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure prevails as US Dollar holds firm, RBA next - October 2, 2023
- AUD.USD falls back below 0.6400 ahead of RBA rate call - October 2, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal:Forecast Ahead Of The RBA Rate Decision - October 2, 2023