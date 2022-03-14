AUD/USD starts a new forex day below 0.72 the figure. Risk-off markets pertaining to the Ukraine crisis is weigh on high beta currencies, such as AUD. AUD/USD is opening in early Asia offered after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD falls below 0.720 as Ukraine crisis risk-off themes weigh - March 14, 2022
- AUD/USD breaks 0.72 the figure in risk-off markets - March 14, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls gave up, more falls in the docket - March 14, 2022