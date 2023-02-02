Dollar gains momentum during American session, DXY off monthly lows. AUD/USD corrects lower, hovers around 0.7100. The AUD/USD dropped further during the American session hit a fresh daily low at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD falls from seven-month highs to 0.7065 as DXY rebounds sharply - February 2, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Push Higher - February 2, 2023
- AUD/USD unlocks new 8-month high[Video] - February 2, 2023