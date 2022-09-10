The Australian dollar is in negative territory today. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6739. down 0.43%. US Unemployment Claims Propels U.S. Dollar Higher US unemployment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Trying to Form a Bottom - September 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Launches - September 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Falls On Strong U.S. Jobs Data - September 10, 2022