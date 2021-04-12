The Aussie Ddllar dropped to a one-week low of 0.7597 breaking through the 0.7600 barrier, before slightly rebounding to open at 0.7620 this morning, maintaining its downward trend against the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD falls through Friday’s trading session - April 11, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable amid an impending bear cross on 1D chart - April 11, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 7605, Weakens Under .7587 - April 11, 2021