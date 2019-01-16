That is putting a bit of pressure in the likes of the aussie, kiwi and loonie at the moment. The aussie and kiwi in particular are hitting lows on the day against the dollar and the yen. AUD/USD now t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD falls to session low as risk begins to stutter on the day - January 16, 2019
- AUDUSD Keeps Moving Slightly Higher, Still Stands Above SMAs - January 16, 2019
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Remain Optimistic About Fresh Chinese Stimulus - January 16, 2019